Women bond and network at festive event

Young girls and women of the city assembled at Sai Baba Temple Community Hall at Nizampet on Friday morning to usher in the spirit of Sankranthi, even before the festive weekend came in.

Published: 11th January 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Young girls and women of the city assembled at Sai Baba Temple Community Hall at Nizampet on Friday morning to usher in the spirit of Sankranthi, even before the festive weekend came in. Organised by the former TV anchor and gender rights activist Latha Chowdary Botla, Sankranthi Sambaralu featured a cookery show for traditional and healthy food, a rangoli competition and a ramp walk in traditional and innovative outfits.

Members from Facebook groups such as Telugu Moms and Wow Moms took part in the event which had anchor Shilpa Chakraborthy, upcoming actor Bhavya Sree and home chef Jyothi Valaboju along with environmental activist Anitha Chavali. Latha spoke about the need for women to bond frequently during celebrations and network in order to pool in individual talents for the larger good of the community.

“There are online and WhatsApp groups but nothing beats the experience of interacting personally with each other,” she said. Meanwhile, actor Simran Chaudhary turned up to add excitement to the festival celebrations at Regency College of Hotel Management, Khairatabad which also had a festive-themed food festival.  

