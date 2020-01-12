104 booked for drinking at public places in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have registered petty cases against 104 persons for drinking liquor at public places. The cases were registered under different police station limits. Police officials have warned of stern action against those who violate rules.

Following the police crackdown on drunken people, a number of people have been lodging complaints about liquor shops allowing customers to drink right in front of their premises. Following this, the drunken men create nuisance in the area making women feel unsafe. Police have received appeals to take action against liquor shops located in Trimulgherry, RTC Cross Roads and some other places.

"The liquor shop owners in these areas do not follow police and excise rules. Customers consume liquor at these shops and create disturbances in lanes that lead to residential localities," the complaints said. Based on the complaint, police officials directed the Trimulgherry, Chikkadpally police to take action.