Cigarettes worth Rs 80 lakh seized in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chandanagar police nabbed four persons for stealing 59 cigarette cartons from a godown. The cigarettes, worth Rs 80 lakh, and two vehicles used to transport them, were seized at Nanded, Maharashtra.

DCP Madhapur A Venkateswar Rao said four of the accused, Sanjay Pundalik Dhumale, Namdev Sambaji Munde, Rathod Rajebhau Babu and Gopal Purshotham Daliya have been arrested. Three other members of the gang, Kashinath Kadham, Raju Enjwade and Digamber Dhumale are absconding.

The gang kingpin Sanjay owns a clothes business at Nanded but he has been struggling with financial problems lately. He hatched the plan and accordingly came to Hyderabad on December 25 and conducted a recce. A week later, they looted the 59 cartons from a godown in Chandanagar.