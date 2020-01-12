Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man kills daughter after wife refuses money for alcohol

The accused used to spend all his earnings on alcohol and would often harass and assault his wife to give him money to buy alcohol.

Published: 12th January 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly strangulated his five-year-old daughter to death on Saturday as he was angry with his wife for not giving him money to buy alcohol. According to the police, A Durga Rao, the accused, his wife Ganga Bhavani, and their two daughters - Sindhu, 8, and Yamini, 5 - lived at Mansoorabad in LB Nagar under Rachakonda commissionerate.

Durga Rao was an alcoholic and worked as a watchman at a residential building while his wife worked as a domestic help in the neighbourhood. The accused used to spend all his earnings on alcohol and would often harass his wife to give him money to buy alcohol. Durga Rao would even assault his wife if she would refuse to give him money to drink.  

On Friday night, Durga Rao allegedly returned home in an inebriated condition and demanded money from his wife for alcohol. When she refused to give him money, he quarrelled with her, after which they went to sleep. On Saturday morning, Ganga Bhavani got the daughters ready for school and asked Durga Rao to drop the girls off to their school. She then left for work.

Around 9.45 am, when Ganga Bhavani returned home for a break, she found Yamini lying on the bed, while her husband was not at home. She immediately informed her brother, who stays close by. Ganga Bhavani’s brother told her that Durga Rao had called him and asked him to drop Sindhu off to school. When they found Yamini motionless, they rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival and noticed injuries on her neck.

LB Nagar police have registered a murder case and started an investigation. Police suspect that Durga Rao did not harm the elder daughter as she was close to both parents. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rachakonda Police LB Nagar Hyderabad murder Hyderabad crime
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp