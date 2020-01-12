Hyderabad man kills daughter after wife refuses money for alcohol

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly strangulated his five-year-old daughter to death on Saturday as he was angry with his wife for not giving him money to buy alcohol. According to the police, A Durga Rao, the accused, his wife Ganga Bhavani, and their two daughters - Sindhu, 8, and Yamini, 5 - lived at Mansoorabad in LB Nagar under Rachakonda commissionerate.

Durga Rao was an alcoholic and worked as a watchman at a residential building while his wife worked as a domestic help in the neighbourhood. The accused used to spend all his earnings on alcohol and would often harass his wife to give him money to buy alcohol. Durga Rao would even assault his wife if she would refuse to give him money to drink.

On Friday night, Durga Rao allegedly returned home in an inebriated condition and demanded money from his wife for alcohol. When she refused to give him money, he quarrelled with her, after which they went to sleep. On Saturday morning, Ganga Bhavani got the daughters ready for school and asked Durga Rao to drop the girls off to their school. She then left for work.

Around 9.45 am, when Ganga Bhavani returned home for a break, she found Yamini lying on the bed, while her husband was not at home. She immediately informed her brother, who stays close by. Ganga Bhavani’s brother told her that Durga Rao had called him and asked him to drop Sindhu off to school. When they found Yamini motionless, they rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival and noticed injuries on her neck.

LB Nagar police have registered a murder case and started an investigation. Police suspect that Durga Rao did not harm the elder daughter as she was close to both parents. Further investigation is underway.