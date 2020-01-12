Sankranti rush chokes toll plazas on highways near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rush was witnessed at various toll plazas on National and State Highways in Telangana, as homeward-bound people started from Hyderabad on Saturday for Sankranti.

Just as previous years, heavy rush was witnessed at Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway-65, used by a large number of people travelling from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh for the festival.

However, with the introduction of FASTag, the waiting time at the FASTag lanes at the toll plaza was lower than the lanes where cash payment was being made. At the toll plaza, there were about eight lanes for vehicles travelling from Telangana to AP.

Of these, six were FASTag lanes. The toll plaza officials said till 6 pm, more than 40,000 vehicles had passed through the toll plaza. A large number of people are expected to start from Telangana for their hometown in AP on Sunday early morning, as Sankranti vacations start from Sunday.

Annual exodus

