Home Cities Hyderabad

Sankranti rush chokes toll plazas on highways near Hyderabad

With the introduction of FASTag, the waiting time at FASTag lanes at the toll plaza was lower than the lanes where cash payment was being made.

Published: 12th January 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rush of vehicles at Pantangi toll gate in Nalgonda district on Saturday

Heavy rush of vehicles at Pantangi toll gate in Nalgonda district on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rush was witnessed at various toll plazas on National and State Highways in Telangana, as homeward-bound people started from Hyderabad on Saturday for Sankranti.

Just as previous years, heavy rush was witnessed at Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway-65, used by a large number of people travelling from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh for the festival.

However, with the introduction of FASTag, the waiting time at the FASTag lanes at the toll plaza was lower than the lanes where cash payment was being made. At the toll plaza, there were about eight lanes for vehicles travelling from Telangana to AP.

Of these, six were FASTag lanes. The toll plaza officials said till 6 pm, more than 40,000 vehicles had passed through the toll plaza. A large number of people are expected to start from Telangana for their hometown in AP on Sunday early morning, as Sankranti vacations start from Sunday.

Annual exodus

4000 vehicles passed through Panthangi toll plaza on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway-65. With the introduction of FASTag, the waiting time at FASTag lanes at the toll plaza was lower than the lanes where cash payment was being made. The toll plazas on Rajiv Rahadari also witnessed more number of vehicles passing through than usual

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FASTag Hyderabad toll plazas Hyderabad Sankranti rush
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp