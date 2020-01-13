CAA-NRC stir: Shaheen Bagh inspired midnight flash protests takes place in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inspired by the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, tensions prevailed after almost 60 people were detained in Tolichowki and cases were registered against them by Hyderabad police, for holding a flash protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and all India National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday night.

Sources said that the men who were detained were supposed to be released.

However, when it came to light that a police constable was injured in a scuffle between the protesters and police, the persons detained were booked and served notices under Section 41a (public nuisance) of the IPC.

'The sections may be altered further', police said.

A few protesters were also injured and had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.



ALSO READ: Thousands in Mumbai join protests against CAA, JNU violence

The flash protest which was held near Rumaan Hotel in Tolichowki started at around 8.30 pm on Sunday night and was anchored by a group of women, similar to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and Park Circus in Kolkata which are being led by women.

However, the situation soon turned tense with police deploying around 100 personnel to deal with the escalating number of protesters in the traffic-sensitive area.

The police wanted to disperse the protesters and their contention was that 'no police permission had been taken for the same.'

However, the protesters had made up their mind to sit in through the night.

Around midnight the police tried to disperse around 500 protesters.

There were a number of women police personnel at the scene who in a bid to remove the women protesters from the spot allegedly used force.



ALSO READ | CAA stir: Inter-faith prayer to uphold values of Preamble as Shaheen Bagh protest nears month

Shiba Minai, a protester said, “The police assaulted us. While they were trying to remove us. Clothes of many protesters got ripped.”

But the police’s attempts to remove the women was met by strong opposition from local youngsters.

Following this, the police backed off and decided to allow the women to sit in. The local youth too stayed behind and encircled the group of 50 women to provide ‘protection from the police’.

By 2.00 am, the protests had spilled on to the road nearby and the police again tried to disperse the crowd.



DCP West AR Srinivas along with police contingent were at the spot trying to gauge the situation.

It was then that the police decided to detain youngsters in the area.



ALSO READ | In a first, a religious test will decide citizenship: Shashi Tharoor on CAA

As the detained persons were being shoved in the bus, a few constables were seen lathi charging protesters who slipped from their grasp.

A senior police official said, “We tried requesting them to disband the protest and conduct the meeting in a hall somewhere, some other time. The time from 8.00 pm is very sensitive in this area in terms of traffic. The detention comes after several repeated requests to the protesters.”

These protesters were taken to the Goshamahal police stadium, where they continued with the sloganeering.

Later they were shifted to Golconda Police Station where many of them were booked and served notices. They were released under specific conditions and would have to face trial in court.

Meanwhile, at the protest spot, the women continued with their sit-in and after a negotiation with the police, agreed to disperse by 3.30 am.

It was around then that a few miscreants from the flyover above threw stones at the police. Soon after a police vehicle was deployed on the flyover to remove the crowd from the area.



MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said, “The issue is very clear. One one hand the TRS government says they are against CAA/NRC. However, the action of the police says otherwise. Who exactly is the CM now? Is it K Chandrasekhar Rao or MoS in the Union Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy.”