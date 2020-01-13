CPI cancels Kanhaiya Kumar's public meeting in Hyderabad as cops deny permission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Hyderabad District Council has cancelled its indoor public meeting that was scheduled for Monday, where former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was supposed to speak, as the city police has not yet given permission for it.

ET Narasimha, secretary of the CPI, said, "We had sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West zone on January 8, but till now the DCP has not given or denied permission." The programme was planned at Crystal Gardens Function Hall in Mehdipatnam.

"The DCP ordered the Crystal Gardens management not to make any arrangements for the meeting till further communication from them," he said. Narasimha further said, "We had tried for permission, but there is no response from the police."