Home Cities Hyderabad

CPI cancels Kanhaiya Kumar's public meeting in Hyderabad as cops deny permission

The programme was planned at Crystal Gardens Function Hall in Mehdipatnam.

Published: 13th January 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar​ (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Hyderabad District Council has cancelled its indoor public meeting that was scheduled for Monday, where former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was supposed to speak, as the city police has not yet given permission for it.

ET Narasimha, secretary of the CPI, said, "We had sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West zone on January 8, but till now the DCP has not given or denied permission." The programme was planned at Crystal Gardens Function Hall in Mehdipatnam.

"The DCP ordered the Crystal Gardens management not to make any arrangements for the meeting till further communication from them," he said. Narasimha further said, "We had tried for permission, but there is no response from the police."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI CPI Hyderabad Kanhaiya Hyderabad meeting Kanhaiya Kumar Hyderabad Police
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp