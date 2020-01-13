Home Cities Hyderabad

Despite ban, sale of glass-coated Chinese manja continues unabated in Hyderabad's markets

In the past, there have been several incidents in which both humans and birds have received fatal injuries because of this type of manja.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Traditional manja is under making by a few families from ages is continuing this year ahead of Sankranthi festival at Dabeerpura of Hyderabad

Traditional manja is under making by a few families from ages is continuing this year ahead of Sankranthi festival at Dabeerpura of Hyderabad| Vinay Madapu

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just days left for Sankranti festival, the sale of Chinese manja continues in Hyderabad, despite a ban on the deadly glass-coated thread.

The Chinese manja, which is made of nylon or synthetic thread is treated with glass and metal to make it sharper. Unlike the cotton thread, it does not break easily, but cuts through the skin. In the past, there have been several incidents in which both humans and birds have received fatal injuries because of this type of manja.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2016 had banned the product. Any violation of the ban attracts a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or both, however, this does not discourage many kite-sellers in the city from selling it. Shopkeepers get this manja from cities in Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and from Bangalore.

“This manja is extremely cheap compared to cotton thread and more durable, which is why many kite shops in Dhoolpet, Begum Bazar, and Gulzar House sell it,” said Rajender Singh, a shopkeeper in Begum Bazar.

Another shopkeeper said that this manja, is available in the market by the brand name, ‘Mono gold’ and 'Mono kite'. He said, "The illegal sale of this manja affects those shopkeepers who do not flout norms, as customers go for cheaper manja." To discourage people from buying these deadly strings, many sellers are putting up posters at their shops to urge people not to buy this manja.

Comments

