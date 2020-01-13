Durgam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad gets floating trash collector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To clean lakes and ensure a clear water surface, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has procured floating trash collectors which moves in the water body duly collecting the trash and other floating material along with water hyacinth and weeds. With the use of these trash collectors, there is no need for human deployment to clear the trash in unhygienic and polluted water.

One such floating trash collector was launched in Durgam Cheruvu here on Sunday to clean the lake. Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Arvind Kumar along with GHMC zonal commissioner Harichandana Dasari and HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar said that the floating trash collectors would be deployed at the lakes in urban areas wherever the growth of water hyacinth is heavy and will be later shifted to other lakes. He said that the HMDA has so far procured seven floating trash collectors and the GHMC has placed an order for six more at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore per machine.

The lakes in urban areas were facing the problems of water hyacinth, weeds and also the floating materials such as plastic and domestic wastes flowing into the lakes through nalas, Arvind Kumar said. This growth was causing mosquito menace in addition to foul smell, he added.

Meanwhile, the HMDA has formulated a schedule for deployment of floating trash collectors for cleaning up the lakes. Mallannakunta lake in Ameenpur, Tallakunta lake in Ghatkesar and Pasumamula cheruvu in Hayatnagar will be cleaned in the next two months.