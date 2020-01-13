Goldsmith booked by Hyderabad police for cheating jeweller

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta police registered cases against a goldsmith Chandrasekhar for allegedly cheating Musaddilal Jewellers by taking 221 grams gold from them but failing to make gold ornaments as promised.

According to the police, one Nikhil Gupta, director of Musaddilal jewellers, filed a petition in the court seeking directions to police to register cases against Chandrasekhar for cheating his company by taking 221 grams gold for making ornaments but failed to make the ornaments nor return the gold. Despite reminding him several times, he did not return the gold or pay up the amount to the jewellery store, police said.

Following court directions, the police registered criminal breach of trust and cheating cases against Chandrasekhar.