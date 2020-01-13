Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation razes illegal structure in MJ Market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Decades old encroachment in the centre of the Moazzam Jahi Market was demolished by the GHMC workers on Sunday. The circular structure which was being used to stock and sell vegetables was levelled to the ground with the help of earth movers. Senior officials of the MAUD Department said that the encroachers had constructed the circular structure in the 1990s.

After levelling the structure, one can have an uninterrupted view of the inside of the market which was constructed in 1935, during the rule of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, and named after his second son Moazzam Jah.GHMC plans to install the national flag in that place, MAUD officials said.

However, the move has met with opposition from a few people who considered the demolition as tampering to the 'original' Moazzam Jahi structure. Officials clarified that it was not part of the heritage structure, but an illegal add on. It may be noted that there was fountain in the place of the structure that was demolished on Sunday.

Recently, MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to expedite the works. As of now, water and sewerage works have been completed, and works on restoration of heritage taps and lighting of the area have to be taken up.