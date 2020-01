By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old Kashmiri man was killed in a road accident at Gollapally, a suburb of the city, under the limits of Shadnagar police station on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Musadir Ahmed. He was hit by an RTC bus while going on his motorcycle.

Musadir received severe head and stomach injuries resulting in instant death.Based on a complaint by the victim’s brother, Shadnagar police registered a case and sent Ahmed’s body for post-mortem.