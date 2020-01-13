Langar Houz lake in Hyderabad turns into a nightmare for residents yet again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Langar Houz Lake has once again reared its ugly head as it is covered by hyacinth, a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Residents in the areas surrounding the water body are blaming the GHMC for not removing the weed completely the last time they cleaned it three months ago.

The civic body had spent Rs 45 lakh for the work. "This is not the first time that hyacinth has grown back in the lake. Despite the GHMC cleaning it, it grows back quickly," says Mohammed, who works as a security guard in an area near the lake.

Unaware of the present condition, the local MLA, Kausar Moinuddin, says the lake was cleaned only recently. He adds, "We also conducted an oil ball experiment in the lake to reduce mosquito menace. If it has reappeared, we will inform the entomology wing of the GHMC to remove it immediately." Apart from the mosquito menace, the residents are vexed over the stench that emanates from the lake.