Home Cities Hyderabad

RTC bus fares soar heavily in Hyderabad this Sankranti

Commuters are left with little to no choice as even private buses are surging their prices by up to three times with tickets to Vijayawada going for almost Rs 2,000 in AC buses for a seven-hour trip.

Published: 13th January 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sankranti festival rush of passengers at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad on Saturday

Sankranti festival rush of passengers at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad on Saturday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The travel for this Sankranti has put immense financial burden on commuters with an increase in fares across all bus services. The biggest blow has been the increase in base fares of RTC buses.

Not only are all the regular RTC buses tickets expensive by Rs 200-Rs 300, even the seats on special buses for the festive season are charging 50 per cent more on increased fare. Commuters are left with little to no choice as even private buses are surging their prices by up to three times with tickets to Vijayawada going for almost Rs 2,000 in AC buses for a seven-hour journey.

The surge in prices has been persistent since Friday, and prices may further rise till Wednesday, January 15. While AC sleeper is going for anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, the non-AC seats are going for just under Rs 1,000.

Similarly, tickets to Vizag have gone up to Rs 2,500 on AC sleeper private buses, leaving commuters no option but to pay dearly for the 12-hour journey. This year, the TSRTC and APSRTC rates are in the same bracket.

"Until last year, TSRTC tickets were affordable, however, now they are almost Rs 2,000," rued Pranith Krishna. Several commuters also took to Twitter to complain. "RTC has already raised the base fare, they should not have further hiked prices," rued Akshay Kumar, an IT professional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rTC buses TSRTC fare hike Hyderabad Sankranti rush Sankranti fare hike
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp