22 critical poll booths identified in Hyderabad's Dabeerpura for civic polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 22 polling stations have been identified as critical booths in Dabeerpura ward, for which the election would be held on January 22 along with 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations across the State. Necessary arrangements would be made at the critical polling booths in consultation with the Police Department.

About 50,015 persons would cast their vote in about 66 polling stations at 18 locations in the ward. Polling at all the booths would be webcast with the help of 80 students who have been roped in for the purpose.