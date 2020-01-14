22 women performing 'obscene dances' in Hyderabad pub rescued, two held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police rescued as many as 22 women who were caught performing 'obscene dances' at TOT pub located on road no 10 at Jubilee Hills, while two staff members of the pub were detained late on Sunday night. According to the police, a city-based pharma company had hosted the party and had invited doctors for the same.

The pub was raided on a tip-off and the women who were found performing obscene dances were sent to rehabilitation centres, said Sub Inspector V Shiva Shanker. Prasad, the event organiser, is absconding, he added. "We received information about a rave party being organised at the pub, where drugs were reportedly being supplied," the SI said.

During questioning, it was learnt that the women were brought here from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh for the event. The police are yet to obtain details of the pharma company that organised the event. According to the police, the pharma company had invited doctors to the party as it had manufactured a new drug and wanted its sales to go up.