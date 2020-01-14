Home Cities Hyderabad

22 women performing 'obscene dances' in Hyderabad pub rescued, two held

According to the police, a pharma company had invited doctors to the party as it had manufactured a new drug and wanted its sales to go up.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Obscene dance, Pub, Bar dance

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police rescued as many as 22 women who were caught performing 'obscene dances' at TOT pub located on road no 10 at Jubilee Hills, while two staff members of the pub were detained late on Sunday night. According to the police, a city-based pharma company had hosted the party and had invited doctors for the same.

The pub was raided on a tip-off and the women who were found performing obscene dances were sent to rehabilitation centres, said Sub Inspector V Shiva Shanker. Prasad, the event organiser, is absconding, he added. "We received information about a rave party being organised at the pub, where drugs were reportedly being supplied," the SI said.

During questioning, it was learnt that the women were brought here from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh for the event. The police are yet to obtain details of the pharma company that organised the event. According to the police, the pharma company had invited doctors to the party as it had manufactured a new drug and wanted its sales to go up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Obscene dances Jubilee Hills TOT pub Hyderabad pub raid
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp