Eight injured in boiler blast in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla, two critical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least eight persons were injured in an explosion at Jayaraj Steel Factory in Jeedimetla late Sunday night. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital. The condition of two persons — Mukesh Narayana Chowdary (35), and Yadavendar Singh (38), is said to be critical.

The fire officials said that they didn’t receive any distress call after the incident and came to know about it on Monday morning. The workers were injured when the boiling material spilled on them.

According to Suresh Singh (50), a crane operator, who was present at the time of the incident, said there were no safety equipment provided to the staff. The police said they have filed a case for causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others.