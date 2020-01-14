Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cab driver misbehaves with woman, arrested

The driver started misbehaving with her by touching her inappropriately under the pretext of locking the door on her side.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman working for a private airlines company at the RGI airport was allegedly harassed by a cab driver.  However when she raised an alarm and a few locals noticed this, the driver forced her out of the vehicle and sped away. Based on the CCTV footage, police arrested the driver Mohammed Samyuddin, police said on Monday.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Shamshabad town, was waiting for a bus to go to her office in the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.  A private cab driver offered to drop her and she boarded the vehicle.

When the cab reached halfway, the driver started misbehaving with her by touching her inappropriately under the pretext of locking the door on her side. Though she resisted his moves, he continued his behaviour. As she tried to make a call from her mobile, he snatched her phone and started making sexist comments.

The woman raised an alarm and passersby noticed and tried to intercept it.  On seeing this, the driver slowed down the vehicle, forced the woman out of it and sped away. Following a complaint by her, a case was registered. Based on the clues given by the victim and CCTV footage, police identified the vehicle and traced the driver. He was arrested and sent to remand.

