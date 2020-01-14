Hyderabad Literary Festival to celebrate creativity again

Home Cities Hyderabad

The mega literary event begins on January 24 and is on till January 26 bringing forward a melange of panel discussions, poetry performances, book launches, art installations, workshops, talks etc.

Visitors at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2019

Visitors at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2019 (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We have just stepped into a new decade and while the days are still cooler even though the mood of the city is different this time of the year thanks to the protest against CAA and NRC. But there are events to celebrate. Meet your favourite writes and resuscitate the sap of life to look ahead clearly.

Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) completes its tenth year. The mega literary event begins on January 24 and is on till January 26 bringing forward a melange of panel discussions, poetry performances, book launches, art installations, workshops, talks and more. This year the focus language is Malayalam and the guest nation is Australia.

The venue for HLF has been shifted to Vidyaranya School, Saifabad. Earlier it was Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. We bring to you the event details which you can browse through and choose to attend. Read on and get ready for the annual literary event of the city. Entry is free and open to all.

Sessions of poetry

The last year HLF began Kaavya Dhaara: the three day poetry stream consisting of multilingual readings. The celebration continues this year with the likes of Arundhathi Subramaniam, Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee, Urvashi Bahuguna, Harjinder Singh Laltu, Jameela Nishat among others. Since the language focus this year is Malayalam get to hear renditions from God’s Own Country.  The closing session will see rendition on poetry of resistance.

Stage talks

Like all the previous years, HLF has several panels scheduled by authors. There will also be stage talks. Do check Dr KK Muhammed’s talk on ‘Conservation of Temples in Chambal’ on the very first day at 11.30 am. The very next day there will be dastangoi performance by Kafeel Jafri on ‘Daastan Ek Talib Ki’. There are several other stage talks and panel discussions lined up.  

The delegates

Since Australia is the Guest Nation this year,  a lot of Australian authors will be in town for their respective sessions. Don’t miss author Roanna Gonsalves’s session as she Her next work-in-progress is historical fiction set in India, Australia, and Scotland between 1795 and 1825, based on the true story of Governor Lachlan Macquarie’s Indian servant, George Jarvis.

Then there will be John Zubrzycki, a Sydney-based author specialising in South Asia, particularly in India. His latest book is Jadoowallahs, Jugglers and Jinns: A Magical History of India launched in 2018. Other authors to look for from Down Under are: Irene Frain, Kieran Dolin, Glen Philips, Filipa Martins, Bronwyn Fredericks among others.

From India don’t miss Upamanyu Chatterjee of ‘English August’ fame. There will be noted author Jerry Pinto from Bombay, Priya Sarukkai Chabria from Pune, Sharanya Manivannan from Chennai, Benyamin.

From Telugu region the firebrand author Volga will be there talking about her recently-translated book ‘Yashodhara’ on Gautam Buddha’s wife. There are several more you’d like to meet and listen to what they discuss in their panel discussions.

Art from heart

Don’t miss out Indu Chinta’s work on Theyyams, the dancing gods of Malabar. The writer-photographer has published an interesting coffee table book on the same. There will be city-based women artists and gallerists like Avani Rao Gandra, Lakshmi Nambiar and Koeli Mukherjee Ghose indulging into art talks and exhibitions.

Artists Avani Rai will be presenting ‘Exhibit A’ on the long-drawn pain and suffering of the people of Kashmir torn with bloodshed and brutal military oppression, in the competing narratives.  

Author’s lounge

You can have a rendezvous with your favourite author in the author’s lounge after their sessions and can even share a cuppa with them. There will be several book releases at the literary extravaganza. Don’t forget to check out the book stalls, you can come bag good collections and get discounts.

Food corner
The food court will be there with live stations and stalls selling mouth-watering delights like chicken biryani, sandwiches, tea, coffee, coolers and more. The way it’s been in the past the stalls will have food prepared by homemakers. Grab a bite, enjoy the events.

