Mystery shrouds death of unidentified woman at Hyderbad's KPHB

The KPHB police recovered the body from a pit near KPHB road no 1 on Monday and sent it for postmortem.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found from a pit dug for a cellar at KPHB on Monday. Based on the clothes of the victim and her physical features, police suspect that she is an educated woman working for a private company and in her mid-20s.

The KPHB police recovered the body from a pit near KPHB road no 1 on Monday and sent it for postmortem. Inquiries revealed that the victim, whom the police assume is unmarried, was wearing leggings, a top and a jacket. The body was found in a highly decomposed condition and as it was in the water, it was in a swollen condition, due to which the face was beyond recognition. During the post-mortem, the experts too could not find any traces of alcohol in the victim’s body. Though the police suspect that the woman could have committed suicide, are also probing into all other angles.

