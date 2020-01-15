Police file case against 6 retired civil servants in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police case has been registered at Saifabad police station against six retired civil servants including two IPS and four IAS officers, following directions from the Nampally court.

The two retired IPS officers against whom the case was registered include former DGP of united Andhra Pradesh V Dinesh Reddy. The other retired IPS officer is CSRKLN Raju. The four retired IAS officers include A Vidya Sagar, K Ratna Prabha, SV Prasad and PK Mohanty.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a woman named B Vattsala. She had originally filed a complaint against Vidya Sagar. She alleged that the bureaucrats misused their offices and submitted a “false report” to the Secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in 2012 that was asked for after her complaint.

The case against the six retired civil servants was filed under Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to protect offender), Sec 203 (Giving false information with respect to an offence committed), Sec 204 (Destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), Sec 213 (Taking gifts etc to protect an offender from punishment), Sec 193 (Punishment for false evidence) read with 34 (Acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Sec 120b ( Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and Sec 156(3) CrPC (Police officer’s power to investigate cognizable case).