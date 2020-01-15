Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana students have poor reading skills: ASER 2019 Report

The survey for ASER-2019 was conducted in 26 districts across 24 States in India. In Telangana, Karimnagar district was chosen and involved 1,426 children.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Students, Classroom

Image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2019, released on Tuesday with a focus on children aged 4-8 years this year, has highlighted the poor state of reading and comprehension skills among the students of Telangana. As per the survey report, more than half of Class III students surveyed in TS could not read Class 1-level text. 

Of the surveyed Class III students, only 26 per cent of them could read Class I text. Of the surveyed Class II and Class I students, only about 17 per cent and 4 per cent of them could read Class I-level text respectively.

However, students from the State seem to be good at maths. Of the surveyed students, 70 per cent of Class I students, 89 per cent of Class II students and 95 per cent of Class III students could recognise two-digit numbers. Around 81 and 72 per cent of the Class III students could solve additions and subtractions orally, whereas 85 per cent and 76 per cent of students could perform numeric addition and subtraction. 
Another highlight of the report is that private schools dominate school education in the State. Fifty-nine per cent of the surveyed Class 1 and Class II students and 44 per cent of Class III students were found to be studying in private schools. 

TAGS
ASER report Telangana students poor reading skills
