Cops trace missing Hyderabad woman techie to Pune

She expressed unwillingness to return home citing ‘family issues’. But her relatives in Pune convinced her to return home.

Published: 17th January 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kuthuru Rohitha, the 34-year-old techie working with Apple, who went missing from her house in  Gachibowli here,  was traced after more than three weeks. Cyberabad Special Operations Team traced the woman in Pune where she was trying for a new job. Inquiries revealed that she was disturbed due to family issues and left the house.  

She told police that she left the city on her own. Initially, she was not willing to return, but after being counselled, she was brought to Hyderabad and handed over to her family. Rohitha, who had left her mobile phone, laptop, her bank cards in her flat, had purchased a new mobile and SIM card in Karnataka. Police said that eight teams have been working on the case and she was traced in Pune. 

Cyberabad police released a video in which Rohitha was found saying that she was not kidnapped and left her house on her own. She further said that she took a bus to Aramghar, where she boarded a bus to Bengaluru and from there she went to Hubli and later travelled to Pune in search of a job. Inquiries revealed that while in Karnataka, she had also gone to Shivamogga where she stayed in a hotel using Aadhar card as identity proof.   

