Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman seeks cops’ help over safety, disappointed

A woman software employee had a tough time dealing with the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, when she contacted them seeking to verify the credentials of her private cab operator.

Published: 17th January 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cops

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman software employee had a tough time dealing with the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, when she contacted them seeking to verify the credentials of her private cab operator. Instead of helping her, they suggested her to install the HawkEye app, which does not have the features that she sought help for.

The techie, who is in her mid-20s and wishes to be anonymous, had to take a private cab to reach home every day since the firm that she works for does not provide the service. Also, she has to leave office only after 8 pm. Speaking to the Express, she said, “Taking the Metro rail during peak hours and the last-mile connectivity is a problem”. 

Expressing concerns over women’s safety, she tweeted, “...I am scared for my safety as I’m the only one travelling. This cab is not associated with the office. It’s a private aggregator called ‘Blink Cabs’. I posted a requirement online and they contacted me.”

Narrating her experience, she said, “I wanted to know if a cab aggregator or a driver is verified by the police. When I contacted them, they told me that there is no such facility, and advised me to install the HawkEye app. I am surprised to know that the police do not have a system in place to verify the credentials of a driver. Better safe than sorry”.

When contacted, a highly-placed official said, “On specific request, we also verify driver’s background”. Suggesting to dial 100, and use HawkEye app, he said, “Women’s travel is made safe with HawkEye.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HawkEye app Hyderabad police
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp