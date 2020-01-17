Hyderabad woman seeks cops’ help over safety, disappointed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman software employee had a tough time dealing with the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, when she contacted them seeking to verify the credentials of her private cab operator. Instead of helping her, they suggested her to install the HawkEye app, which does not have the features that she sought help for.

The techie, who is in her mid-20s and wishes to be anonymous, had to take a private cab to reach home every day since the firm that she works for does not provide the service. Also, she has to leave office only after 8 pm. Speaking to the Express, she said, “Taking the Metro rail during peak hours and the last-mile connectivity is a problem”.

Expressing concerns over women’s safety, she tweeted, “...I am scared for my safety as I’m the only one travelling. This cab is not associated with the office. It’s a private aggregator called ‘Blink Cabs’. I posted a requirement online and they contacted me.”

Narrating her experience, she said, “I wanted to know if a cab aggregator or a driver is verified by the police. When I contacted them, they told me that there is no such facility, and advised me to install the HawkEye app. I am surprised to know that the police do not have a system in place to verify the credentials of a driver. Better safe than sorry”.

When contacted, a highly-placed official said, “On specific request, we also verify driver’s background”. Suggesting to dial 100, and use HawkEye app, he said, “Women’s travel is made safe with HawkEye.”