Hyderabad's Madhapur boy falls off building while flying kite, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy, who was flying kites on the terrace of a building, accidentally fell off it and died on the spot in Madhapur on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kumakula Nikhil.

According to Madhapur police, the victim’s family, belonging to Warangal district, were residing at Siddique Nagar of Madhapur under Cyberabad police commissionerate. Kumakula Nikhil was a Class III at a private school. On Wednesday afternoon, Nikhil along with a few other children from the locality were flying kites from the top of a multi-storeyed building near their house.

He accidentally fell off it and sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Madhapur police registered a case and have begun investigation.