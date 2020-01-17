Leo Meridian promoter held for bank fraud by ED

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Leo Meridian Infrastructure Projects & Hotels Ltd (LMIPHL) promoter GSC Raju and his close associate AV Prasad in connection with its probe into money laundering case worth Rs 1,768 crore. The ED has taken them into custody through a special judge court order for seven days.

Earlier, the CBI and the Bangalore Banking Securities and Fraud Cell arrested Raju after registering separate cases against him for fraudulently availing loans. The probe agency has claimed that a well-planned conspiracy was executed by Raju along with his associates at LMIPHL to defraud banks by creating an illegal layout and selling plots to 315 persons. He further mortgaged land parcels of sold property to the banks to obtain loan for a resort project.