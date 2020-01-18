Home Cities Hyderabad

Global music maestros to perform in Hyderabad

The eleventh edition of ‘Splendor of Masters’ concert is being held at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium, Madhapur on January 25, from 6 pm onwards.

Ustad Shujaat Khan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The eleventh edition of ‘Splendor of Masters’ concert is being held at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium, Madhapur on January 25, from 6 pm onwards. The extravaganza features renowned artistes such as Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar), ‘Koh Mr. Saxman’ (Saxophone), N’faly Kouyate (Kora), Shilpa Rao (vocals) and Prasanna (Guitar).

The maestros will perform in a format of solos and ‘jugalbandis’ featuring genres like Hindustani, Carnatic, ghazals as well as fusion and contemporary music.

Prasanna will present Carnatic fusion, while Shilpa Rao will collaborate with international Kora player N’Faly Kouyate to present ghazals and contemporary songs. Kora is an ancient 21-stringed African instrument that is played by both hands.

Another collaborative act will be presented by Ustad Shujaat Khan and ‘Koh Mr. Saxman’, a Thailand-based saxophone player.

