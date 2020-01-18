Hyderabad police rescue 26 missing kids since beginning of year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city police have rescued 26 missing children so far in its ongoing month-long Operation Smile, which began on January 1. Hyderabad police, along with Childline, is ensuring that an FIR is registered for each case. Cyberabad city police is cross-checking its database to look for repeat offenders.

In one such case, Cyberabad police found that an 11-year-old girl, who was rescued last week from begging, had been rescued from a similar situation in April 2019. Police had not booked an FIR the last time the child was rescued.

The girl and her parent were just presented before the CWC, after which she was sent home. The mother, however, sent her back to begging. Madhavi D, coordinator for Childline in Hyderabad, said, “This year, we are focusing on quality over quantity. We are ensuring an FIR is filed for each case.”