Home Cities Hyderabad

#KCRnoNPR: Hyderabad protesters plan viral anti-CAA hashtags

Following the recent detention of protesters by the city police after the massive flash protest at Tolichowki, WhatsApp groups have become more careful about what they post.

Published: 18th January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims sign petitions addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a masjid in Hyderabad on Friday as part of the ‘KCR no NPR’ campaign

Muslims sign petitions addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a masjid in Hyderabad on Friday as part of the ‘KCR no NPR’ campaign| Vinay Madapu

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If you have regularly come across hashtags like #KCRnoNPR trending on Twitter, it is no coincidence. A lot of planning and coordination has gone into driving up these trends on social media platforms. It is invariably hard to get a hashtag trending on Twitter. Users have to tweet in thousands, if not in lakhs, by using the same hashtags.

Unless it is an extremely current issue or if it has gone ‘viral’ on the same day, it is hard to mobilise support for a hashtag. To sustain the momentum for the anti-CAA/NRC/NPR debate, Hyderabadis have been planning over which topic to tweet about and when. For instance, a few days back, moderators in a WhatsApp group decided on the hashtag #KCRnoNPR and urged members to tweet on that. 

"Everyday, we try to take up a Twitter storm between 8 pm and 9 pm. All of us use a common hashtag so that we can get it trending," read a message on one of the WhatsApp groups. By 9 pm, with over 2,000 tweets, the hashtag #KCRnoNPR was trending all over India. 

However, following the recent detention of protesters by the city police after the massive flash protest at Tolichowki, these WhatsApp groups have become more careful about what they post. A member of the group, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "We were concerned that other people may have infiltrated the group." Post that, the members have shifted to another social media platform which offers more facilities in terms of security. 

The same method is being deployed by citizens to organise flash protests, which has become increasingly difficult for city police to detect. However, like in the previous case, they too have shifted from WhatsApp to another social media platform citing security concerns. Signature campaign

A signature campaign was launched in the city on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Registry of Citizens, and NPR, demanding that the State Assembly pass resolutions against the policies. The petition urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to 'intervene and challenge the constitutionality of the said Act in the court to safeguard the democratic and secular fabric of the country.'

Anti-CAA poster draws flak

A poster for a public meeting organised by the Joint Action Committee against NRC/NPR CAA drew ire as the poster showed the convenor of the JAC being equated to Mahatma Gandhi. The poster, apart from declaring the information regarding the protest, had a cutout of JAC Convenor Mushtaq Malik with Mahatma Gandhi, with the caption ‘the Gandhi of the Million March’ on top.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCRnoNPR Hyderabad NPR protests Citizenship Act CAA protests CAA stir Hyderabad CAA protest NCR NPR
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp