Man stalks married woman, killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of men in Sanathnagar on Friday afternoon. Ajay, working for a corporate college in Madhapur, was allegedly stalking and harassing a married woman from the neighbourhood for the past several days. Her husband Srisailam had earlier warned Ajay against his behaviour, but he continued stalking her.

According to police, Srisailam along with other family members armed with sticks and other blunt weapons went to Ajay’s house and questioned him why he was harassing the woman. After a heated argument, they attacked him with sticks. Ajay suffered multiple grievous injuries. The group fled the spot leaving Ajay with injuries. His father and neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Further investigation is underway. ACP Balanagar K Purushotham said a murder case has been registered against Srisailam and others and a hunt is on to nab them.