Home Cities Hyderabad

Netizens irk Hyderabad cops by tagging them on Twitter over trivial issues

Police are being tagged in plaints related to students asking for donation, garbage burning, elderly man entering women’s coach in the Metro.

Published: 18th January 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While tagging the city police on Twitter over a complaint may seem like a good idea, lately, Twitterati are tiring the police out with their ‘concerns’. Many users are reporting trivial issues and tagging the handles of Telangana State and Hyderabad city police.

It is common for fans of a film star to troll other actors, films and fans. However, some users are taking offence to these comments and reporting these ‘issues’ to the police. Interestingly, the police is also quickly responding to the complaints. 

One Twitter user, V @shivanani07, tweeted about the news regarding the collection of a movie that are published on various film news sites. Responding on the same thread, another Twitter user, Mokshith @RowdyMokshith, passed personal comments.

Without any delay, Shivanani sought the Hyderabad city police intervention and asked them to respond on their exchanges. Soon, the matter was referred to the cybercrime wing of the police. On being contacted, a police officer associated with Hyderabad police cybercrime wing, said, "Defamation doesn’t attract any sections under cybercrimes unless the online posts involve obscenity. Sometimes, we have to waste our time pursuing these issues."

The police action is being sought for the issues that are ideally the concern of municipal bodies. For instance, a Twitter user, Gourav @voyagergourav, tweeted about a borewell being dug at 5am in Begumpet area. Issues related to digging a borewell come under the purview of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). 

On being contacted about the complaint, Begumpet inspector, P Srinivasa Rao, said, "We will not neglect any complaint that we receive online or offline. We will inquire and act into every complaint; if we leave any complaint thinking it is trivial, there is a probability that it will become an issue." However, no FIR was booked. Police are also being tagged in plaints related to students asking for donation, garbage burning, elderly man entering women’s coach in the Metro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police Telangana police Hyderabad police complaint Police trivial issues
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp