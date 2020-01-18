Netizens irk Hyderabad cops by tagging them on Twitter over trivial issues

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While tagging the city police on Twitter over a complaint may seem like a good idea, lately, Twitterati are tiring the police out with their ‘concerns’. Many users are reporting trivial issues and tagging the handles of Telangana State and Hyderabad city police.

It is common for fans of a film star to troll other actors, films and fans. However, some users are taking offence to these comments and reporting these ‘issues’ to the police. Interestingly, the police is also quickly responding to the complaints.

One Twitter user, V @shivanani07, tweeted about the news regarding the collection of a movie that are published on various film news sites. Responding on the same thread, another Twitter user, Mokshith @RowdyMokshith, passed personal comments.

Without any delay, Shivanani sought the Hyderabad city police intervention and asked them to respond on their exchanges. Soon, the matter was referred to the cybercrime wing of the police. On being contacted, a police officer associated with Hyderabad police cybercrime wing, said, "Defamation doesn’t attract any sections under cybercrimes unless the online posts involve obscenity. Sometimes, we have to waste our time pursuing these issues."

The police action is being sought for the issues that are ideally the concern of municipal bodies. For instance, a Twitter user, Gourav @voyagergourav, tweeted about a borewell being dug at 5am in Begumpet area. Issues related to digging a borewell come under the purview of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

On being contacted about the complaint, Begumpet inspector, P Srinivasa Rao, said, "We will not neglect any complaint that we receive online or offline. We will inquire and act into every complaint; if we leave any complaint thinking it is trivial, there is a probability that it will become an issue." However, no FIR was booked. Police are also being tagged in plaints related to students asking for donation, garbage burning, elderly man entering women’s coach in the Metro.