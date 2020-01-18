Home Cities Hyderabad

Science workshop held at Hyderabad college

Day 1 had five sessions by speakers on Intrinsically Disordered Proteins and Emerging Disorder.

Published: 18th January 2020 08:57 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A three-day national workshop was organised by eight Life Science departments of St Francis College for Women at Begumpet from January 16 to 18.

Prof N Srinivasan from Molecular Biophysics Unit of IISC Bengaluru inaugurated the workshop in the Capitanio Hall and Prof HA Nagarajaram, head of Department of Systems and Computational Biology in University of Hyderabad chaired the function attended by several researchers, experts, trainees and officials. Day 1 had five sessions by speakers on Intrinsically Disordered Proteins and Emerging Disorder.

TAGS
IISC Bengaluru Francis College for Women University of Hyderabad
