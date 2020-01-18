Science workshop held at Hyderabad college

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-day national workshop was organised by eight Life Science departments of St Francis College for Women at Begumpet from January 16 to 18.

Prof N Srinivasan from Molecular Biophysics Unit of IISC Bengaluru inaugurated the workshop in the Capitanio Hall and Prof HA Nagarajaram, head of Department of Systems and Computational Biology in University of Hyderabad chaired the function attended by several researchers, experts, trainees and officials. Day 1 had five sessions by speakers on Intrinsically Disordered Proteins and Emerging Disorder.

Luck by chance

Actors Nidhhi Agerwal, Hebah Patel, Niharika Konidela and Harshvardhan Rane announce the winner at Bajaj Electronics Bumper Draw at Forum Sujana Mall on Friday. The winner, Laxmiah M, won Rs 50 lakh.