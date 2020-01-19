Home Cities Hyderabad

Kashmiri students of University of Hyderabad take to the streets against 'oppression' in J&K

Protesting against the continuing government-sponsored oppression, the students displayed placards and posters on which they depicted the ongoing situation in the northernmost State in the nation.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:57 AM

Kashmiri students staged protest against the state repression at Kashmir at UoH main gate in Hyderabad on Saturday

| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Protesting against the continuing government-sponsored oppression in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, scores of Kashmiri students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) staged a sit-in near the maingate of the varsity on Saturday.

The protest was led by the students associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA). Expressing their dissent against the alleged act of the Central government, the students displayed placards and posters on which they depicted the ongoing situation in the northernmost State in the nation. 

During the stir, the association activists were seen singing revolutionary songs which they claimed to be 'Sada-e-Mazloom' (Voice of the oppressed). "Throughout the history of Independent India, Kashmiris have always been oppressed by successive governments. The only difference is that Congress was doing it quietly while the BJP is very open about it," Hadif Nisar, the president of JKSA said. 

Hadif Nisar added said that it should be remembered that the internet connection in Jammu and Kashmir has been snapped for the past five months since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

