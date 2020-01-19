Home Cities Hyderabad

Two imposters posing as CBI officials arrested in Hyderabad

In this connection, the accused contacted one of the accused in a CBI case pertaining to a bank fraud and demanded money stating that they were senior CBI officers posted in Delhi.

Published: 19th January 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons for posing as CBI officers and trying to extort money from the accused in bank fraud cases. After booking them for fraud, the CBI officials conducted searches at five different places in Hyderabad, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, and Madurai, Chennai and Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

The accused are Y Manivardhan Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad, and Selvam Ramaraj, a resident of Madurai.  "A case has been registered on information against the two accused and unknown others under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) of the IPC, Section 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 [as amended in 2018] and section 66 D of IT Act, 2000," the CBI officials said. 

It is alleged that both the accused and few others were threatening and demanding huge amounts as bribes from various individuals who are facing cases with the Central law enforcement agencies. In this connection, the accused contacted one of the accused in a CBI case pertaining to a bank fraud and demanded money stating that they were senior CBI officers posted in Delhi.

