20 trainee IAS officers to visit Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty IAS probationers of 2019 batch will visit Hyderabad for two days as a part of the winter study tour. They will get a first-hand perspective of various accomplished projects, schemes and management of GHMC. The probationers will arrive on Monday at the GHMC office, to learn about urban challenges and the execution of public welfare schemes. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar will brief them about infrastructure projects and initiatives under IT.