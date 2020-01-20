Home Cities Hyderabad

Forget the chill, Hyderabad experiences warmest winter in a decade

Though more than half of January is over, the weather continues to be warmer than usual and the minimum temperatures continue to be above normal in the city.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Winter seems to have evaded Hyderabad as Telangana is undergoing one of the warmest winters ever. Though more than half of January is over, the weather continues to be warmer than usual and the minimum temperatures continue to be above normal in the city.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Hyderabad was 3.4 degree Celsius above normal, at 19.4 degree Celsius, according to the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The same is the case at most of the places across Telangana, as minimum temperatures are 1-4 degree Celsius above normal.

The IMD meteorologists say this is because of the winds that are flowing into the State. "At present, rather than the cold winds from north, winds from south eastern parts of Bay of Bengal that are moist and warm are flowing into the State. They lead to cloud formation in the upper atmosphere and that keeps the earth’s surface warm," said IMD meteorologist B Raja Rao.

"So far, according to the archives from the last 10 years, this is the warmest winter ever. The minimum temperatures, particularly in Hyderabad and many other districts in the State except for a few northern districts, have been abnormal, and are likely to remain so, as we see no forecast for a change in the wind direction. The chances for Hyderabad to witness any cold waves this winter are least likely. But a few northern districts of Telangana might experience a drop in temperature," said Raja Rao.

Ever since November, the pattern of winds flowing into the State has not seen much change and has only shown a mild deviation in the last week of December, when the temperatures dropped a little. Even then, the minimum temperatures only plummeted slightly below 15 degrees Celsius. 

Changing winter tales

Hyderabad is facing the warmest winter in the last 10 years. The minimum temperatures, particularly in Hyderabad and other districts in the State, have been abnormal, and are likely to remain so

