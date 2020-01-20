Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ruins street art with khichdi decor

Public aesthetics generally refers to the arrangement of the elements of a city, a combination of both beauty and function.

Published: 20th January 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A mural adorns the Begumpet flyover in Hyderabad

A mural adorns the Begumpet flyover in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senabgapandiyan,EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Public aesthetics generally refers to the arrangement of the elements of a city, a combination of both beauty and function. But Hyderabad is a scattered museum. There is art. But, it’s all scattered.

Although street art is growing in the city, the aesthetic beauty is marred by various factors in public spaces. This is all thanks to lack of planning on part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. For the most part, public aesthetics in Hyderabad are a result of charity.

"Most of the public art work we see in the city is the expression of artists themselves. They make it for us, for free. We allow them to express everything they wish, except for anything adverse to our culture," said an official from GHMC. "The art work in the city is unparalleled because the artists are different. It is incomplete because artists use their own funds," the official said.

Flyovers in the city are intermittently decorated with vertical gardens and partially with murals. In between are advertisements and blank pillars. “For a viewer, it is like a distorted canvas, a distraction,” Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kavita Rao said. “If there is no synchrony in the art works, for instance, under the flyovers, people cannot actually appreciate it instinctively,” she said. 

The art works near Masab Tank flyover, Greenlands flyover, are now curtained by vertical gardens. "GHMC is vandalising the city. They do not have an aesthetic sense. They use flashy, distracting colours on the streets which do not please the eye. According to them, flashy neon paint on tree trunks in areas like HiTec city is beautiful. They have to understand what fits in, and how it is positioned, otherwise, no matter how good the work is, it turns into a distraction," a professor from the JNAFAU who wished to stay anonymous, said.

Recently, GHMC’s south zone commissioner, Hari Chandana consulted JNAFAU, to make art works that suit the surroundings of the IT Corridor. "Every year, we have a competition at MS Maqta, a locality in Khairatabad. Artists from across India, even abroad, come there for this competition, they then beautify the city with their expression," said Hari Chandana.

 "Even otherwise, GHMC is working on beautification of flyovers, with vertical gardens, murals. A French artist had painted four pillars at the HiTec City flyover, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017. Now, we are planning to beautify the Gachibowli flyover," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation JNAFAU Hyderabad khichdi decor Hyderabad street art
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp