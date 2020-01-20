Road closures a major issue ahead of Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections, one of the major woes that the residents are facing is the closure of roads by the Local Military Authorities (LMA) in the area. Residents claim that this issue has become serious as thousands of people are suffering daily.

While several issues, including poor infrastructure and sanitation, continue to plague the residents of Cantonment area, the road closure has been a bone of contention for years now. Citizens allege that the Army has been shutting down arterial roads which result in long detours for them.

Meanwhile, the residents opined that they will vote only for those candidates who can promise them to get these roads reopened.