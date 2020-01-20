Home Cities Hyderabad

Sleepy man dies after crashingcar into truck on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

Police suspect that 30-year-old NS Reddy was sleepy as he had been driving continuously for a long time.

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 30-year-old businessman named NS Reddy died in an accident on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad in the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place when Reddy crashed his car into a truck that was travelling ahead.

Police suspect that Reddy was sleepy as he had been driving continuously for a long time. He was returning to the city with four others after spending Sankranti in Ravulapalem in East Godavari district. Reddy runs a handicrafts business at Gachibowli. He had gone home for Sankranti last week. On Saturday afternoon, he started for Hyderabad with four friends of his.

Around 12.30 am on Sunday, they reached the ORR. When their vehicle reached Pedda Golconda of Shamshabad, Reddy lost control and crashed into a truck in front. The front half of car was crushed and got stuck in the rear portion of the truck.

The impact of the crash was such that the car steering hit Reddy’s chest area and he died on the spot. The other passengers received minor injuries.None of the five including Reddy were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Hyderabad accident
