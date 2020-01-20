Home Cities Hyderabad

Study suggests to redesign Hyderabad's Charminar area back to shape

A study by architects Rahul Palagani and Santoshi Ramya concentrates on the Pathergatti road in Charminar and shows how it transformed over the years.

Published: 20th January 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Charminar in Hyderabad. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the State government’s efforts, through its various initiatives, to revamp the Charminar area, from the macroscopic eye, the heritage value of Old City has been decreasing through the years. This is evident in a recent study published in an Italian journal where the authors stress on the need to redesign the Charminar area so that it reclaims its past glory.

The study called ‘Revitalisation of Historic Core of Hyderabad’ by architects Rahul Palagani and Santoshi Ramya, published by Politecnico di Milano, an university in Italy, concentrates on the Pathergatti road in Charminar and shows how it transformed over the years, to now, when there is barely any space for people to walk.It lists the heritage buildings in the area and writes the problems with it.

About the Mir Alam Mandi Market, it says, “The cultural mix of Old City is very clearly visible here. The problem is clearly that the space is completely in ruins and it is in very dire state which needs immediate attention”. 

On Makabbara Nabab Kalyana, the study says, “The tomb is no longer used for religious purposes. Informal residents are using it. This always occurs when it is not used. They are not perceived as a value for the city, nor do they serve as a tourist attraction due to the lack of visitors”.

The researchers recommended various ways in which these structures could be revitalised. With regard to the Shah Khurshid Rath Khana, which was earlier used as stables and where a logistics company stands now, the researchers say, "The ground plan structure with a large inner courtyard and arcades is suitable for any wide community activity."

And for Pathergatti, the study says, "The main problem of traffic urgently needs to be regulated, and the lively use as a main shopping street should be maintained." It also provided various architectural designs on how the area could be restructured.

Heritage talk

The study ‘Revitalisation of Historic Core of Hyderabad’ talks about the transformation of Pathergatti road from a wide stretch to a narrow one where there is barely any space for visitors to walk

