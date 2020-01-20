Two Hyderabad women test positive for swine flu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Hyderabad women admitted in Gandhi Hospital here have been diagnosed with swine flu. One, aged 65, is from Banjara Hills and the other, 37, is a resident of Boduppal.

Dr Krishnamurthy, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at Gandhi Hospital said, "The older patient was admitted on Friday, while the younger one was admitted on Saturday. Both patients were referred to us by private hospitals. The older woman was put on respiratory support and is stable. She had suffered renal failure and a few cardiovascular issues as well. The condition of the younger lady is also stable."

Gandhi Hospital, the only nodal centre for swine flu in the State, has witnessed only one swine flu death in the last six month. However, officials have claimed that in comparison to previous years, swine flu has not turned into an epidemic in 2019-20, with only a few positive cases being reported.

Nonetheless, the officials of the Health Department have urged the people to take precautions against the infection by avoiding crowded places, washing their hands, keeping their surroundings clean and preferably using masks in public areas. People should also approach doctors or health professionals as soon as they notice any symptoms.

