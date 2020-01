By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old contract labourer was found dead at Balapur on the city outskirts. Jonnada Prashanth was found hanging from the roof of a shed with his hands and legs tied on Sunday.

A murder case has been registered. The victim, a resident of Balapur village, used to work with a defence organisation. Four days ago, he went missing. Inquiries revealed that the victim would often leave home without informing his family members and return after a few days.