Bullet case: Cops analyse call data

The Punjagutta police have begun analysing the call data of Asma Begum and her parents in connection with the bullet injury case.
As the case has been pending for the last few days, Inspector, Niranjan Reddy, who took charge on Monday, directed the investigation officer to initiate action in identifying the persons who caused injury to Asma Begum.
