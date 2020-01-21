Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad brothers embrace storytelling via YouTube

Over two lakh students also tune into the duo to listen to them give gyan on a variety of topics that concern them.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna Chaitanya Reddy (L) and Vamsi Krishna Reddy

Krishna Chaitanya Reddy (L) and Vamsi Krishna Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every youngster giving competitive examinations in the city knows them. Long after their coaching classes end, over two lakh students also tune into the duo – Krishna Chaitanya Reddy and Vamsi Krishna Reddy – to listen to them give gyan on a variety of topics that concern them.

"We started our story channel in April 22, 2019 on dad’s birthday and we now have over two lakh subscribers. We just put up our 50th story and that’s definitely something we want to celebrate," says Chaitanya, the elder sibling.

So what exactly happens in these ‘stories’ on ‘Telugu Stories Create U’ on YouTube? "The videos are shot professsionally. But the content comes from a personal level. Direct dil kelli ostadi. Adi highlight," says Chaitanya in chaste Telangana dialect. The videos are usually between eight to 15 minutes and the language is informal. We get a lot of response on social media and directly from students who we interact with daily and that forms the subjects of our videos," adds Vamsi.

The Reddy brothers teach aptitude for about six hours, six days a week in the city. And for the last one year, they have been working over 240 days a month a year. "The rest of the time is invested in understanding what their problems are and addressing them in a friendly neighbourhood anna/dosth fashion. The fact that our concerns and dreams are aligned with that of the youngsters of the day, we manage to get their atention. We hail from Zaheerabad, but we are settled in Hyderabad. But we still think like small town kids. We used to be nervous talking to people in English. That’s something most  students from the small towns face. So narrating our experiences in a unrehearsed, free-flowing manner clicks with the students," they say.

Chaitanya is a big hit with Gen X after his TedX and Josh Talks video went viral, garnering over four lakh views. "We narrating love stories from our own lives or that of our friends'. We tell the youngsters that even after a heartbreak you can pick yourself up to move forward. We  help them understand that being ridiculed for poor sense of dressing or for speaking bad English are challenges we all must face to get ahead. This helps us connect with them well," Vamsi adds.

Interestingly, a video 20-minute video, story #9 titled Ammayilu Ekkuva baadpadtara? Abbayila’ is among their most viewed videos, the other being Aim lekunte em kaadha? On an average, the duo get over 100 emails and messages in a day. "We take time out to answer most of them and when we get the same kind of queries, we turn into a story," they say.

The Meerpet Reddy boys say they spend about two days a week shooting for their episodes and the other days to finalise topics. These days, they are busy giving talks, the most recent one was at Chanchalguda jail last week.

Their big plan for 2020 is to start an app or a channel which can address a variety of problems (aptitude and attitude). "Initially, we plan to keep it in a subscription model, but we are open to giving it free to students who cannot afford. At the end of the day, it is about being able to guide and embrace Gen X. Adey highlight kavali maa life lo," Chaitanya concludes, using his famous line from his videos. 

Siblings Krishna Chaitanya Reddy and Vamsi Krishna Reddy, two in-demand aptitude trainers from Hyderabad, ditch the regular preachy way to address youngsters between ages 18-24 years via ‘stories’, that too in authentic Telangana dialect.

The 15-minute stories range from ‘English Rakunte Em Avutadi’ to ‘Life Lo Asailu Kick Eppudostadi. They just put up their 50th story this week and with two lakh subscribers to their YouTube Channel, the say they love what they are doing.

The writer can be contacted at kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Stories Create U YouTube Krishna Chaitanya Reddy Vamsi Krishna Reddy
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp