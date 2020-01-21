Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cops book case on school principal for lifting boy by ears, slamming him on floor

While the child is said to have received bleeding injuries, the school refused to accept the allegations and said that the parents have filed a false complaint.

Published: 21st January 2020

HYDERABAD:  In an inhuman act of corporal punishment, the principal of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society at Saroornagar allegedly pinched the ears of a Class V boy, lifted him by the ears and slammed him to the floor, causing him bleeding injuries.

A case under Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the principal, Y Subramanyam, at Saroornagar police station on Monday based on a complaint by the boy’s father. However, the school management has come out in support of the accused, stating that the parent lodged a false complaint to blackmail the principal.

The boy’s father, P Devender, a cab driver, said, "The incident occurred on January 4, but I got to know of it only on January 10 when my son returned home ahead of Sankrati holidays. He could not muster the courage to tell me about the incident when he was in school."

He added, "The school tried to hush up the incident. A teacher from the school took my child to the hospital after the incident, but I was not informed about it. When I approached the school to speak to the principal about it, he told me that I can complain to whoever I want to against him."

School says parent filed false complaint

When contacted, the school secretary Mallaiah Battu said, "The Principal is an honest person and not guilty. The same parent had lodged a complaint earlier against the principal, alleging that he subjected children to corporal punishment. When the police inquired with the students of the school, they found it to be false. "

Battu added, "The school had strictly told all the parents to pay school fees by January 17. The parents of the said child did not pay the fees on time and the principal was stern with them. As a result, a false complaint was lodged against principal by the boy’s father."

