Man jailed for assaulting adopted child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 53-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old adopted daughter in Ghatkesar in 2015. The IX Additional District Court at LB Nagar also slapped the with a fine of `2,500.

The girl belonging to erstwhile Warangal district, lost her father in her childhood, after which her mother became mentally ill and left home. The accused, Ramesh, who is also related to the girl, came forward to adopt her as he had no children even after being married for years. The girl then moved to Hyderabad with Ramesh and his wife. In March 2015 the man sexually assaulted the girl at home in the absence of his wife and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.