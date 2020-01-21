Home Cities Hyderabad

When you gather on Saturday evenings at Hyderabad's backpackers hostels

Motojojo events, the community gatherings on performance art, are getting quite popular in the city as the artsy platform turns one this February.
 

Published: 21st January 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Motjorojo event in Hyderabad

Motjorojo event in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Fairy lights against sheer curtains. Cushions on the floor. Low seating arrangements. People bring food. It is not the scene of a weekend home party. It’s a Motojojo event. It makes for an interesting Saturday evening when a group of 40 people come to a community gathering of performance art in a backpackers’ hostel.

Many of them don’t know each other and are attending the event for the first time. Yes, there’s a nominal entry fee to attend it. The lights are switched off as Mrinal, 26,  a storyteller narrates the love story of an unknown caller interlaced with motifs of death and human psychology. The attendees listen in rapt attention while a few more enter with packets of food which is to be shared with everyone in the hall at the end of the event. 

These Motojojo events in the city began a year ago. This February marks the first anniversary. "We promote our event through Facebook and Instagram and reveal the final location just a few hours before the evening begins to avoid gatecrashers,” says Alick Bailey, comedian-storyteller-writer who manages these monthly symposiums.

So how different are these gatherings from an usual baithak?

They select the performers ranging from raconteurs, budding writers, poets to musicians through a specific method. “It’s through public voting at certain live open mic sessions that we choose our performers. Then they are invited to perform at the event,” says Alick who started Motojojo Hyderabad chapter with Bhuwin, a Sufi singer from the city. Later, the artiste decided to devote his full time to music and moved on.

The evenings are organised at rooftops, cultural spaces, tourist hostels and private houses. The very first Motojojo event was held in Mumbai in the mid of 2017. Now the event takes place in at least 15 cities bringing together several strangers who live in shared urban spaces or stay alone.

That’s how the name 'Motojojo', which means 'search for the unknown' in Mexican-Espanol, perfectly fits the concept. Now it’s not just the people in their twenties and thirties who come for these events, "People in their fifties and sixties also come and enjoy these evenings,” adds Alick. 

Other than these regular gatherings they have other events as well. Ghumakkadi Kalakaar sees an artist on tour performing in different cities while kitchen gatherings is all about hosting a four course dinner at a home chef’s house.

All this while Samarpreet Singh (26) from Jalandhar performs several rap numbers taking potshots on Delhi elections. His ‘rinkiya ke papa’ with a rap tune adds spice to the dinner. The leftover food is always sent to ‘Feed the Need’ refrigerators and the events are always closed by 10.30 pm. 

The writer can be contacted at saima@newindianexpress.com  

Twitter: @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motojojo event Hyderabad gatherings
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp