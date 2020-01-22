An evening of song and dance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Information Technology solutions provider CDK Global India conducted its 5th Family Day celebrations ‘Convergence 2020’ at JRC Conventions in the city recently. The theme of the event was ‘Join the Ride’, which opened with a classical Kuchipudi welcome dance and later, a kids' 'Transformers' act was performed. Later, an emcee did a spoof on Arjun Reddy/ Kabir Singh which was a hit among the audience.

There were dance, musical and rap performances on popular Bollywood and Tollywood numbers like Bala, O Saki, Gully Boy, Bombha t and Isma r t Shankar. A ‘behind the scenes’ bloopers video was also showcased. The gala night came to an end with a Zumba dance by the employees, followed by dinner. Nearly 2,400 employees along with their family members reportedly took part in the celebrations.