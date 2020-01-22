Home Cities Hyderabad

Biodiversity scooter crash: Hyderabad techie loses driving licence

The RTA has now taken action and suspended the license for the accused, for a period of one year, with effect from November 15, 2019 to November 15, 2020.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Regional Transport Authority, Kukatpally, has suspended the driving licence of software engineer, Abhilash Pedakotla, one of the accused in Biodiversity scooter crash case, which claimed the lives of two persons. The Cyberabad Traffic police, after the incident had referred the matter to RTA, and urged them to cancel Abhilash’s driving licence.

The RTA has now taken action and suspended the license for the accused, for a period of one year, with effect from November 15, 2019 to November 15, 2020. They will further take up the proposal to permanently cancel Abhilash’s driving license.

The accused was driving an i20 car in a rash and drunk condition and rammed a parked bike on the flyover leading to the death of two persons on it. The police wrote to the RTA recommending the cancellation of Abhilash’s licence. 

