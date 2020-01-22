Booking venues in Hyderabad now made easy at the click of a button

Home Cities Hyderabad

Event management startup VenueLook connects event hosts/planners to venue managers/event vendors by leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence technology.

VenueLook CEO Ruchi Garg

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  It is the season of weddings, baby showers, birthday parties, alumni meets, farewells and what not. A common denominator across all these events is the venue. Given the high demand for venues across the city, booking one well in advance sometimes tends to be a difficult proposition. 

Venue discovery and booking is the first step in event planning. Event management startup VenueLook says it helps users find the right venue for their needs. It is an online to offline (O2O) platform that connects event hosts/planners to venue managers/event vendors by leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence technology.

The firm also offers personalised services such as planning for weddings,  birthday parties, corporate events and for availing other services like photography, makeup artists, DJs, catering, etc. “After Bengaluru and Chennai, Hyderabad is the third most important city for us in South India where we see a good demand for event venues and services,” shares Ruchi Garg, CEO and co-founder of VenueLook.

Studies show that using event technology can increase attendance by 20 percent, increase productivity by 27 percent, and decrease costs by as much as 30 percent, she informs while adding that the next big opportunity lies in online business to customer services.

"The online-to-offline services space is evolving and gaining consumer trust. Consumer journey and system-driven engagement at every step will be a key focus area for all service companies," says Ruchi, who has 14 years of experience in the field. 

